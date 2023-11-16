Boy dies in shooting at apartment complex off 38th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy has died after a shooting Wednesday night at apartments on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police say.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department just before 8:34 p.m. Wednesday were called to a report of a person shot in the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane. That’s about a mile east of East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive in The Villages at Mill Crossing. The apartments are northwest of the intersection of East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive.

Police by 10:10 p.m. Wednesday had not publicly shared the boy’s age or identity. The boy was taken to Riley Hospital for Children, where he died.

IMPD does not have information on a possible suspect. Investigators ask that anyone with information call the homicide office at 317-327-3475.

Officer William Young, an IMPD spokesman, said at the shooting scene that investigators think two groups were involved in a disturbance, leading to the shots being fired, based on preliminary information. The boy was not believed to be involved with either group.

Young referred to families visibly upset outside the apartments. “There’s a mother out here who just lost a child. That has to wake our community up. Our community, we shouldn’t be used to these type of things that are happening in our neighborhoods.”

“It’s so sad that a mom has to go through this,” he said.