Crime Watch 8

Butler University professor fired after being charged for child porn

(Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Kurt Darling, WIBC
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — Butler University has informed students through its campus updates that a professor has been fired after he was arrested on charges of child pornography.

The school has confirmed that a note was sent to students from the Butler University campus updates email.

The letter states that on Friday professor Tiberiu Popa “was arrested on multiple felony charges related to child pornography.” The school calls the accusations “an abhorrent crime.”

The school says Popa is no longer employed at Butler.

Butler also says they don’t have any reason to believe that any inappropriate conduct happened at any time on campus or with any Butler students.

Indianapolis Metro Police are leading the investigation with assistance from Butler University Police.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to ‘hang up my cleats’

Sports /

Docs: Man raped IU student while she was intoxicated, vomiting

Crime Watch 8 /

AP source: Bears hire Colts DC Matt Eberflus as head coach

News /

Hopebridge announces major hiring effort

News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.