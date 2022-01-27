Crime Watch 8

Butler University professor fired after being charged for child porn

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — Butler University has informed students through its campus updates that a professor has been fired after he was arrested on charges of child pornography.

The school has confirmed that a note was sent to students from the Butler University campus updates email.

The letter states that on Friday professor Tiberiu Popa “was arrested on multiple felony charges related to child pornography.” The school calls the accusations “an abhorrent crime.”

The school says Popa is no longer employed at Butler.

Butler also says they don’t have any reason to believe that any inappropriate conduct happened at any time on campus or with any Butler students.

Indianapolis Metro Police are leading the investigation with assistance from Butler University Police.