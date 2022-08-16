Crime Watch 8

Crime Stoppers seeks man wanted for armed robbery at gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana has released pictures of a man wanted for an armed robbery in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 5 to the Phillips 66 gas station at 2516 W. 10th St. That’s a few blocks west of North Belmont Avenue on the west side.

Police say the man pointed a gun at the victim while he pumped gas. They say the man then hit the victim in the back of the head with the gun. When the victim pushed the gun away the man fired a shot. The man then took off in a blue SUV with a woman driving.

Anyone with information on the man was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.