Crime Watch 8

Docs: Murder suspect told police he stabbed his mother because ‘Ryan Seacrest’ told him to

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man accused of murdering his mother said he did it at the instruction of media personality Ryan Seacrest.

Myron Armstrong, 28, was arrested by the Muncie Police Department on July 31. He has subsequently been charged by the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office for the murder of his mother, Sondra Armstrong.

According to court documents, Sondra Armstrong called police after being stabbed in the chest while at her home in the 1000 block of North Burns Street. She was later pronounced deceased.

When officers arrived, they saw Myron Armstrong walking away from the home.

“I stabbed my mom,” he told officers, according to court documents.

Investigators also claim that the suspect stated “I am God” and that “Ryan Seacrest” told him to stab his mom.

“He admitted that it was not the right thing to do, but advised he was relieved it was over,” court documents state.

Online court records do not currently list any future court appearances for Armstrong.

News 8 has reached out to the Delaware County Jail to request Armstrong’s mugshot.