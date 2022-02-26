Crime Watch 8

FBI cybercrime specialist to lead Indianapolis office

The seal of the FBI hangs in the Flag Room at the bureau's headquarters March 9, 2007, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — FBI Director Christopher Wray named a cybercrime specialist Friday as the special agent in charge of the Indianapolis Field Office.

Herbert Stapleton most recently served as a deputy assistant director of the Cyber Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington.

In 2019, he was selected as a section chief in the Cyber Division at Headquarters, where he was responsible for cyber-criminal investigations.

He was promoted to deputy assistant director of the division’s Operational Branch in 2021 and also served as the director of the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force.