Crime Watch 8

ISP: Elwood police officer shot and killed; person in custody after multi-county chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Elwood police officer has died Sunday morning, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The officer had been shot in Elwood, leading to a police chase, and ended at 2:45 a.m. with a person arrested in Fishers on Interstate 69, according to Indiana State Police.

The chase started in Elwood, continued on State Road 37 to I-69 and ended at 106th Street with a person arrested, police say.

This story will update as more information is provided.