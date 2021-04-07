Crime Watch 8

FBI: Truck drivers kidnapped women, demanded ransoms; victims sought

Brian Summerson, 25, (left) and Pierre Washington, 35, (right) are over the road truckers accused of kidnapping females and demanding ransom for their release. The FBI is searching for potential victims of the men. (Provided Photos/FBI)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WISH) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in identifying possible victims of two truck drivers accused of kidnapping females and demanding ransoms for their release.

According to the FBI, Brian Summerson, 25, of Dillon, S.C., and Pierre Washington, 35, of Chicago, are accused of the crimes. Both have been arrested.

Summerson was arrested in Daytona Beach, Florida, and is facing charges of battery, false imprisonment, and tampering with a witness calling 911. The FBI says Summerson is an over the road trucker with a primary route of I-95 from New Jersey to Miami. He also has routes in Chicago and Kansas City, Missouri.

Summerson identifies himself as Von or Vaughn when he meets potential victims, according to the FBI.

Washington was arrested in Chicago in connection to the ongoing investigation. He owns the trucking company God Got Me LLC and he is also an over the road trucker. The FBI did not have information on Washington’s routes.

The investigation into Summerson and Washington revealed photos and videos of women and text messages on Summerson’s electronic devices, authorities say.

Anyone with information concerning Summerson or Washington, or anyone who believes they were a victim is asked to email truckervictims@fbi.gov.