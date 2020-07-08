Former Ball State University employee indicted for child porn

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A former Ball State University employee has been indicted by a grand jury for federal charges of distributing and receiving child porn.

The charges were filed in court June 24 against James Hague.

Hague has been charged with three counts of distributing images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, one count of receiving images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct and one count of possessing images of minors engaging sexually explicit conduct.

Hague is the former director of student life at Ball State University and he left his position with the university a few weeks ago, according to Ball State University senior communications strategist and spokesperson Marc Ransford.

The university released the following statement regarding the case: