Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 4 people shot at Lawrence gas station

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the shooting as an aggravated assault case. Police believe there was a disagreement between the individuals involved in the shooting. Police released a correction around noon on Sunday confirming four people were shot.

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were shot at a gas station early Sunday morning in Lawrence, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened before 5 a.m. Sunday at East 42nd Street and North Franklin Road. That’s at a Marathon Gas Station.

IMPD says two women and two men were shot. Police say three people were found inside a vehicle, and the fourth person was found inside a business close by.

One man is in serious but stable condition. The other man and both women are in stable condition.

Police did not provide the identities of those involved in the shooting, or what led up to the shooting taking place.

Anyone with more information about the shooting should contact the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475. 

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Police: 1 person in critical condition after shooting on southeast side

Crime Watch 8 /

1 person dead after shooting on city’s east side

Crime Watch 8 /

Brittney Griner signs one-year deal with Phoenix Mercury

National /

1 dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings believed to be connected, police say. The killer is still at large

National /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.