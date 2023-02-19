Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 4 people shot at Lawrence gas station

UPDATE: The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the shooting as an aggravated assault case. Police believe there was a disagreement between the individuals involved in the shooting. Police released a correction around noon on Sunday confirming four people were shot.

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were shot at a gas station early Sunday morning in Lawrence, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened before 5 a.m. Sunday at East 42nd Street and North Franklin Road. That’s at a Marathon Gas Station.

IMPD says two women and two men were shot. Police say three people were found inside a vehicle, and the fourth person was found inside a business close by.

One man is in serious but stable condition. The other man and both women are in stable condition.

Police did not provide the identities of those involved in the shooting, or what led up to the shooting taking place.

Anyone with more information about the shooting should contact the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475.