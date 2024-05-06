IMPD arrests 16-year-old for armed carjacking; another juvenile suspect on the run

A 16-year-old boy was arrested after IMPD says he and another juvenile suspect were involved in an armed carjacking on May 5, 2024. The other juvenile suspect was still on the run as of May 6. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Sunday after police say he and another juvenile were involved in an armed carjacking on Indianapolis’ near northside.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says police were called to the 3200 block of Central Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday to investigate an armed carjacking.

When they arrived, they spoke with two people who said they were carjacked by two armed juveniles. The people told IMPD that the boys approached them asking for a ride, and after learning the two groups were going to the same place, they agreed to give them a ride.

While in the car, the teens pulled out guns, pointed them at the driver, and “demanded” them to get out of the car. The victims were also forced to hand over a wallet and an iPhone.

The boys then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

It didn’t take long for officers to find the stolen vehicle and attempt a traffic stop near 30th and Illinois streets, less than a mile away from the crime scene.

The juvenile suspects refused to stop and fled from officers before eventually crashing the car near a gas station at the corner of 38th and Meridian streets. No one was injured in the crash.

Officers apprehended the 16-year-old at the scene of the crash. The other juvenile fled the scene and wasn’t found.

After being taken to a hospital to be checked out, the 16-year-old was arrested for armed robbery. IMPD says he also had two warrants out of Marion County for armed robbery and dangerous possession of a firearm.

Police say the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.

Anyone with information on the carjacking or the other suspect was asked to contact Det. Jordan Agresta at the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-3475.