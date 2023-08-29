IMPD believes woman was in disturbance before fatally shot

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated red and blue lights. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman has died after she was found shot Monday night and taken to a hospital in critical condition, Indianapolis police say.

Information about the woman was not immediately shared publicly.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 9 p.m. Monday to a report of a person shot in the 200 block of North Rural Street. That’s in a residential area north of the intersection with East New York Street.

The woman was found shot on a sidewalk. She was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where she later died.

Investigators learned the woman was involved in a disturbance just prior to the shooting. She’d been walking when shots were fired, IMPD said in a news release sent to about 11:40 p.m. Monday.

“Detectives are asking for anyone with cameras in the area to look at their cameras just before 9:00 pm to see if there is anything they can share about the incident,” the release said.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective James Hurt at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at james.hurt@indy.gov.