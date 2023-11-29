Male fatally shot following disturbance on Indy’s southwest side; teenager in custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male has died after an early morning shooting on the southwest side of Indianapolis, IMPD has confirmed.

The name or age of the male who died has not been released yet.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the 3200 block of South Holt Road. That’s in a residential area off Kentucky Avenue.

IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris told News 8 that officers responded to the address on an original report of a disturbance. When police arrived, they found the male lying in the road suffering a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burris says that the original disturbance occurred inside a home. She says a teenage male intervened in the disturbance, then shot the male.

Police say the teenager was not at the scene when officers arrived but returned and was taken into custody. No arrests have been made as of early Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Steven Gray at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Steven.Gray@indy.gov.