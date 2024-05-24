IMPD investigates homicide near 16th and Meridian streets

Lights flash on a police vehicle. IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman found Friday morning near 16th and Meridian streets. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating after a female was found deceased near the intersection of 16th and Meridian streets early Friday.

Around 2:20 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person down near the intersection.

Officers arrived and found the female unresponsive. She was declared dead at the scene.

“After the female was examined on scene by the deputy coroner, homicide detectives are now treating this as a homicide investigation,” IMPD said in a release.

Homicide detectives have not identified any suspects and no arrests have been made.

IMPD says 16th Street is closed from Meridian to Pennsylvania Streets until further notice.