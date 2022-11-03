Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man arrested for 2019 double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested 25-year-old Craig Chambers for his involvement in a double homicide in 2019.

IMPD says they received reports of a person shot just before 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2019 in the 7300 block of Orinoco Avenue. When police arrived, they say they found 22-year-old Lamont Day Jr. with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Shortly after arriving to the hospital, Day was pronounced dead by medical staff.

After further investigation, officers found a second man, 24-year-old Gary Miller II, with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in a parking lot near the scene. Police say Miller was dead at the scene.

Throughout the investigation, police identified Chambers as the suspect in the homicides. Police found Chambers on Oct. 31, 2022 and arrested him.

Anyone with more information about the homicides should contact Detective Brian Lambert at 317-327-3475.