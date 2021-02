IMPD: Man arrested for father’s disappearance and death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man for his father’s disappeared and presumed death.

IMPD arrested Jeremy Farmer in the case. His father, Roger Farmer, has not been seen since November 22, 2019 and is believed to be dead.

Police started investigating in December 2019. Investigators suspected foul play.

Roger Farmer’s remains have not yet been found.

Online jail records listed Jeremy Farmer’s preliminary charge as murder.

News 8 as requested a probable cause affidavit from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to learn more about the case.