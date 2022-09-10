Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man found dead in taxi in downtown Indianapolis

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was found in a taxi with gunshot wounds in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a call of a suspicious cab that had been parked at the 400 block of East 11th Street with the door wide open for a long period of time, police say.

Officers found the man in the driver’s seat of the taxi with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say if anyone has information about this incident, they should call Detective James Hurt at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at james.hurt@indy.gov. 

