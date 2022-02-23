Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man found dead with trauma in home ruled homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of a man found Tuesday morning on the city’s near-east side has been ruled a homicide, police said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 6 a.m. to perform a welfare check at a residence in the 400 block of North Oakland Avenue. That’s between East Michigan Street and East New York Street, just east of North Rural Street.

Officers arrived and found a man with “injuries consistent with trauma” inside the house, according to IMPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives are investigating, but have not provided any additional information on the man’s death.

Police said Tuesday that the man’s family needs to be notified before his identity can be released.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine how and why the man died.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Andrew McKalips at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Andrew.McKalips@indy.gov.