Crime Watch 8

Indiana trooper pulls over Alabama man driving 109 mph on I-65

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A 36-year-old from Alabama was in the Jackson County jail Wednesday night after Indiana State Police say a trooper stopped the man for driving 109 mph on I-65 north of Seymour.

The trooper who pulled over Anthony A. Reed about 10 a.m. Wednesday noticed signs of intoxication, Indiana State Police said in a news release. A blood-alcohol test at the jail showed his count at 0.24, three times Indiana’s threshold of 0.8.

A young child and a woman were traveling with Reed while he drove a 2020 Toyota car in northern Jackson County near the Bartholomew County border, the release said.

Reed, of Huntsville, Alabama, was booked on preliminary charges of preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction; operating while Intoxicated with a child under the age of 18; and operating with a blood-alcohol count of 0.15 or greater. More charges are possible, police say.

No information about Reed’s previous convictions were included in the state police news release.