Indianapolis man sentenced to 20 years for trafficking methamphetamine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Hornsby, 39, of Indianapolis, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 175 grams of methamphetamine. He was also charged with carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

On December 9, 2020, Indiana State Police troopers stopped Hornsby for driving with an expired license plate. During the stop, troopers discovered that Hornsby was also driving with an expired license.

According to court documents, it is then when troopers furthered their investigation and located a handgun, a pistol, and approximately 175 grams of methamphetamine.

Hornsby admitted possession of the drugs with intent to sell them.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Indiana State Police investigated this case.

As part of the sentence, Hornsby must be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years following his release from federal prison.