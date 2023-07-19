Indianapolis sues Kia, Hyundai for vehicle thefts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis has joined a national lawsuit against automotive makers Kia and Hyundai.

It’s due to vehicle thefts caused by a lack of anti-theft guards on the cars. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and city leaders announced the lawsuit Thursday.

The lawsuit calls for public safety costs to be reimbursed for the vehicle thefts.

IMPD Deputy Chief Kendall Adams said at a news conference, “The trend continues to impact the victims, who are far too often left with the repair bills after these stolen cars are recovered. That’s why today’s announcement is a step in the right direction in terms of awareness.”

The mayor says the city has seen a 24% increase in auto thefts this year, almost exclusively to Kia and Hyundai models.