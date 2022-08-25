Crime Watch 8

ISP: Suspect fatally shot after pointing gun at officers responding to domestic disturbance

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after pointing a firearm at police officers who were responding to a domestic disturbance, according to Indiana State Police.

Officers with the Muncie Police Department were sent to the 1500 block of East Andover Street around 1 a.m. after getting a call from a neighbor reporting a possible domestic disturbance.

Police arrived and began negotiations with an individual, eventually sending a SWAT team to the the residence.

During the standoff, police heard gunshots inside the residence, then saw an armed man approach a window and point a firearm at officers.

Officers opened fire, striking and killing the man.

ISP says the man is 45 years old but have not released his name.

State police are continuing the investigation and results will be sent to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed.