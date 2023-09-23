Lafayette man arrested for murder

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Lafayette man was arrested by officers with the Lafayette Police Department for murder early Saturday morning.

At 1:16 p.m. Saturday, Lafayette officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of North 12th Street. When officers arrived, they located an adult male in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. The man was dead at the scene.

The suspect, Wallace Smith lll, 43, of Lafayette, was arrested for murder at the scene of the shooting. Investigators believe there was an altercation between the victim and Smith lll prior to the shooting. According to officials, there are no other suspects at this time. Police ask that anyone with information on this incident contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-782-7463.