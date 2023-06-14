Logansport man arrested after sending sexual messages to 13-year-old girl

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — On Tuesday, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Logansport man after catching him trying to meet up with a 13-year-old Rochester girl.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Fulton County parent found inappropriate messages on their child’s phone earlier this year. The messages were sexual in nature.

Investigators at the sheriff’s office identified the man sending the messages as 66-year-old William Brazzle.

On Tuesday, Brazzle agreed to meet with who he thought was the 13-year-old girl. They agreed to meet at the Rochester City Park “to engage in sexual acts,” the sheriff’s office said.

Brazzle went to the park and was then arrested by the sheriff’s office. He had marijuana and alcoholic beverages with him, which investigators believe he intended to give to the 13-year-old girl.

Brazzle was taken to the Fulton County Detention Center and charged with child solicitation, dealing marijuana to a minor, and possession of paraphernalia.