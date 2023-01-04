Crime Watch 8

Man arrested after crashing into police car while driving intoxicated

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man after he crashed into a police car while driving intoxicated.

The crash happened just before midnight on Tuesday westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive. A deputy saw a person driving a Jeep and flashing their fog lights in the area. The deputy slowed down to see what was going on, and the person driving the Jeep started slowing down as well.

Investigators say the driver of the Jeep slowed down once they realized a police car was close by so they could let the deputy know about another driver following them who was driving “erratic.” During this time, police say Tyler Stonier was driving a Honda Civic closely behind the Jeep. Stonier crossed the center line and hit the deputy’s car head on.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shared a video of the crash:

According to a release, the deputy was able to slow down just before the collision, leaving him with a minor cut on his wrist.

Police say Stonier was taken to a hospital and wasn’t injured. Stonier took a blood draw test for alcohol and drug impairment and was taken to the Monroe County Jail for aggressive driving and driving while intoxicated.