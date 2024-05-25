Man charged with woman’s 2020 murder on English Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been charged with the murder of a 31-year-old woman in October 2020, police said Friday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a death investigation just before 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9, 2020, in the 2500 block of English Avenue. That’s a residential area between South Keystone Avenue and South Rural Street on the east side.

Brittany Burns was in critical condition when taken to a hospital after the shooting, and she died 10 days later. Her death was ruled a homicide in March 2021.

Her cause of death was listed as “Mixed modality trauma including asphyxia and blunt force injuries/Homicide,” according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Police on Friday provided no other details about the circumstances that led to Burns’ death.

On Wednesday, police say, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office issued a murder warrant for Rakeem D. Thompson, 32. On Thursday, IMPD says its violent crimes and K-9 units along with members of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office took Thompson into custody without issue in Shelby County.

He was being held without bond until an initial hearing Tuesday morning in Marion Superior Court 29.

Anyone with information was asked to call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.