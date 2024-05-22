Man, child shot in Fort Wayne; police say suspect hid child in apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect is in custody following a Wednesday morning shooting in Fort Wayne that left a man and a child injured at an apartment building, police say.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Chartwell Drive at 7:14 a.m. According to a release, initial reports indicated a man and a juvenile were shot and the suspect was still on scene.

Officers arrived and located a man outside with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and rendered aid. He was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition. Police say there were also reports of a child who had been shot and possibly still inside an apartment.

FWPD searched the apartment where the victim lived and did not locate the child. Officers then received a tip that the injured child was in the adjacent apartment and made entry.

The injured child was located with the suspect of the shooting. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was placed into custody and transported to the police station to be interviewed by detectives. FWPD says the incident remains under investigation.