Man dead after police shooting in Marion

UPDATE: Marion Health pronounced the suspect dead at 2:28 p.m. The Grant County Coroner identified the suspect as 29-year-old Casey J. Barlow.

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A man was shot and hospitalized after flashing a gun to Marion police Saturday.

at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Marion Police Department were dispatched to the area of 7th and Boots Street on a report of shots fired. No one was injured in this incident. Officers were given a description of the suspect while they were enroute.

An officer located a man matching the description in the 600 block of Adams Street. The man was holding a gun in his hand. The officer pursued the suspect on foot after attempting to make contact with him and the suspect stopped in the 600 block of South Branson Street. The suspect was given multiple orders to put the gun down, which he complied with. The suspect refused multiple orders to be handcuffed and taken into custody.

The suspect reached into his left pocket and was tased by police. While being tased, the suspect was able to pull out a second gun and point it in the direction of officers.

The suspect was shot at least once by officers.

Officers pulled the suspect away from the gun and have him medical aid. An ambulance was called for the suspect and he was transported to Marion Health. No officers were injured during the incident.

The Marion Police Department requested that the Indiana State Police investigate the case. The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by ISP.

The suspect’s name is being withheld until his family has been notified of the incident.