Fort Wayne police seek help identifying suspect in Glenbrook Mall shooting

A screenshot of security video showing a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting at the Glenbrook Mall in Fort Wayne on May 4, 2024. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in the Glenbrook Mall shooting earlier this month.

The shooting happened around 2:41 p.m. on May 4. Police previously said that a fight broke out between two men in the mall’s food court, and one of the men fired a gun.

One person had been shot in a lower extremity, which was believed to be a nonlife-threatening injury. Another person might have fractured a lower extremity during the fight, but that injury was also said to be nonlife-threatening.

Officers arrested one of the men involved, 22-year-old Brandon D. Key Jr., following the incident. He was facing charges of criminal recklessness and intimidation.

The second male was said to be at large after the shooting. Anyone with information on this second suspect was asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201.