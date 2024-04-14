Man fatally shot in neighborhood near Indiana State Fairgrounds

Flashing police lights on top of an IMPD vehicle. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died late Saturday night after he was shot and killed in a neighborhood on Indianapolis’ north side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not identify the man who died. They say officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East 42nd Street around 11:46 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot.

That’s in a residential area near the Indiana State Fairgrounds and the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood.

When police arrived, they found the man suffering a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.

Investigators say homicide detectives were on the scene gathering information.

They didn’t give any updates on potential suspects.