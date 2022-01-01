Crime Watch 8

Man fatally stabbed on south side marks first homicide of 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after being stabbed on the south side early Saturday morning.

It is the first homicide of 2022 in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say officers were called to the 2800 block of Madison Avenue around 3:15 a.m. on a report of a person stabbed. That is the address for Pollo Los Reyes restaurant near the near intersection of East Berwyn Street and Madison Avenue.

Officers found a man with stab wounds outside the restaurant when they arrived at the scene. He was pronounced dead.

Police say there was an ongoing disturbance when they got to the scene and multiple people were detained. They believe everyone connected to the incident has been identified and there is no threat to the public.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of the man’s death.

No further information about the man’s identity was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact detective Matthew Melkey by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or sending an email to Matthew.Melkey@indy.gov.