Crime Watch 8

Man in social media dispute convicted of murder off I-65, Lafayette Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of murder and other criminal charges in the 2021 shooting death of a man off I-65 on the northwest side, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot about 7 p.m. March 22, 2021, in the grassy median between I-65 and the off-ramp to Lafayette Road. That’s just north of West 46th Street on the northwest side.

Officers found D’Londre Calmes, 22, dead with several gunshot wounds. Camles’ girlfriend, who the prosecutor’s office did not identify in a news release, was found inside their car.

A jury found Austin Green, 22, guilty on Wednesday in Marion Superior Court 32. In addition to murder, he was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and a count of attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon. His sentencing was set for March 10.

Sincere Dupree, who was 22 in January 2021, was also charged for his role in the crime. Dupree, of Indianapolis, in October pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder. An attorney conference is scheduled for Friday in his case. He was not listed as an inmate in the Marion County jail, online records showed Thursday.

The prosecutor’s office says Calmes’ girlfriend told investigators about an ongoing conflict between Calmes and others. The conflict stemmed from a social media dispute.

Investigators later learned that Calmes and his girlfriend were shot at in their car from a red Kia Forte, which was later confirmed as being Dupree’s. The Kia Forte chased them until Calmes’ car broke down, and, as Calmes attempted to escape on foot, Green got out of the Kia Forte and shot Calmes.

Green was arrested Jan. 27, 2021, at an apartment complex near University of South Carolina Upstate in Spartanburg, according to IMPD and news reports.

Detectives later located a firearm in Green’s home. The firearm’s bullets matched the fired casings at the crime scene.

