Crime Watch 8

Man sentenced to 25 years after dealing laced drugs to Zionsville man

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend 25 years in prison after dealing drugs laced with fentanyl to a Zionsville man who died after using them, according to the Boone County prosecutor.

Kurt Russell, 52, was convicted of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death following a two-day trial.

On Jan. 17, 2020, the Zionsville Police Department found that Russell delivered heroin to Maxwell Timbrook of Zionsville. The heroin was laced with fentanyl.

After using the drugs, Timbrook died in Zionsville.

The autopsy said he died as a result of acute drug intoxication and that the high level of fentanyl in his system contributed to his death.