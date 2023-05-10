Man sentenced to federal prison after dealing meth and fleeing police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Plainfield man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after he pled guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

According to a release made Wednesday by the United States Attorney’s Office, Jackie Smith, 47, was arrested by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers after Drug Enforcement Agents watched Smith sell nearly 220 grams of methamphetamine to a person for $2,500.

Afterward, officers attempted to pull over Smith near the intersection of East Washington Street and Sherman Drive, but Smith fled the scene in his vehicle and led police on a chase.

During the pursuit, the release says, investigators saw Smith throw almost 40 grams of pure methamphetamine out of his car window. The meth scattered across the street, and was later recovered on the road, the entrance of a gas station, and on the sidewalk.

Police eventually ended their pursuit for safety reasons, but found Smith’s car at a nearby residence ten minutes later. Officers then found about 26 grams of meth scattered through the front end of the vehicle.

Smith was taken into custody by officers 15 minutes after they located his car.

United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary Myers, in a statement, thanked the DEA and IMPD officers for their work.

Methamphetamine and other controlled substances are killing far too many Hoosiers and have devastating impacts on users, their loved ones, and our communities. I commend the efforts of the DEA and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to make our communities safer by getting meth and meth dealers off our streets. U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers

Smith was previously convicted for possessing methamphetamine on four separate occasions from 2014 to 2019, online court documents say.

Upon his release from prison, a federal judge ordered Smith to 6 years probation.