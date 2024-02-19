Multiple teens, adults arrested following shots fired at large gathering in Lafayette

Police lights flash on top of an IMPD patrol car at a crime scene. (WISH Photo)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Shots being fired in a Lafayette neighborhood early Sunday morning ended with 17 people arrested, including multiple teenagers, police say.

Lafayette Police Department officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Schuyler Avenue around 2:24 a.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired. That’s in a residential area near a convenience store and recreation center.

While there were no injuries or damages to property reported, officers still found spent shell casings near the home. Police didn’t provide an exact number of casings.

During their investigation, they learned that a fight broke out at a large gathering at the home, which led to shots being fired. Police tried to order the people out of the home, but when the group wouldn’t cooperate, officers served a warrant at the house and arrested 17 people.

Officers also say they recovered two guns at the scene, including a stolen fully-automatic handgun.

Lafayette police provided a list of those arrested.

Bethany Brown, 18

Jamie Sims, 18

Matthew Yoran, 18

William Saylor, 18

Jonathan Davis, 19

Glenn Patterson, 19

Destinee Teeguarden, 20

Avery Scheffer, 25

A 14-year-old girl

Two 15-year-old boys

Two 16-year-old boys

Four 17-year-old boys

All of the people arrested were facing a charge of visiting a common nuisance.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800)78-CRIME.