2 facing child neglect charges following state police investigation in Sullivan County

Rai (left) and Katelynn (right) Stranger. They were arrested following a monthslong Indiana State Police investigation after they were accused of child neglect. (Provided Photo/Sullivan County jail)

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WISH) — Two people in Sullivan County were arrested after being accused of child neglect, Indiana State Police say.

Katelynn, 29, and Rai Stranger, 33, were taken into custody Thursday.

State police began their investigation on March 25 after the Sullivan County Department of Child Services informed them of a child neglect case involving the Strangers.

Detectives soon determined that the Strangers didn’t provide proper care for a juvenile under their watch. Police didn’t say how long the abuse took place or share the child’s relationship with the Strangers.

The Strangers were then arrested and taken to the Sullivan County jail on an $8,000 bond. They were not listed as inmates as of Saturday.

They’re both felony charges of neglect of a dependent. Court dates have not been set.