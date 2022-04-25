Crime Watch 8

New special judge named in Vauhxx Booker case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court has named a new special judge to hear the criminal charges from the Lake Monroe confrontation involving Vauhxx Booker.

Peter Nugent, a judge for the Johnson Superior Court, will now take over the cases of Booker, Jerry Cox, and Sean Purdy.

The three each face charges for a July 2020 confrontation near Lake Monroe.

Booker claims he was the victim of a hate crime perpetrated by a group of people who threatened him. He was accused of battery and trespassing. Cox and Purdy were previously charged with assaulting Booker; they say he instigated the incident.

The appointment of a new special judge could allow the restorative justice process to reach its conclusion. If all parties involved agree to the restorative justice conditions, the case will be dropped.