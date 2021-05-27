Crime Watch 8

Noblesville police chase stolen FedEx truck to Carmel; suspect in custody

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old man is accused of stealing a FedEx truck at a Noblesville gas station on Thursday, then leading police on a chase that ended in Carmel.

Benjamin Manderfeld, 32, was booked into Hamilton County Jail on Thursday afternoon on preliminary charges of auto theft, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, online jail records show. He also faces a charge of failure to appear in connection to a sentencing hearing for charges in an April 2020 case, online court and jail records show.

Officers with the Noblesville Police Department responded around 2:10 p.m. to a Speedway gas station on a report of a stolen FedEx truck. They found the truck a short time later and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop, initiating a chase, Lt. Bruce Barnes with Noblesville Police Department said.

The driver lost control of the truck about 10 miles from the gas station, near the intersection of 116th Street and Keystone Avenue, and officers with Carmel and Noblesville police took him into custody, Barnes said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the chase, and the only vehicle damaged in the incident was the FedEx truck, which Barnes said may have gotten a few dents or some damage to the underside.

Maximillian Burns shared video of the chase with News 8 from his vantage point near 8271 E. 146th St.