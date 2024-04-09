Search
Person dead after shooting near East 38th Place

Red and blue police lights on top of an IMPD patrol vehicle. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting near an apartment building on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of East 38th Place. That location is near Arborstone Apartments on the city’s northwest side. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a person with gunshot wound injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not immediately release the identity of the victim or suspect information, but the scene is still under active investigation.

This story will be updated when more information has been released.

