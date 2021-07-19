Crime Watch 8

Person dead after shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Sunday night after a shooting on the city’s east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called just before 9 p.m. to a home in the 7400 block of Marianne Avenue — just east of the intersection of East 21st Street and North Shadeland Avenue — on a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find a person with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and declared dead at the hospital, police said via email.

No information about the age, gender or identity of the victim was immediately provided by police. No details about the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

