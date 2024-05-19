Little Miss Indy Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant highlights youth empowerment ahead of parade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Juneteenth Inc. will host its 4th Annual Miss Indy Juneteenth Scholarship pageant at Shelton Auditorium at Butler Arts Center on Sunday.

The event emphasizes youth empowerment and community engagement, and sets the stage for the highly anticipated Indy Juneteenth Parade in June.

For the first time, Indy Juneteenth will include younger participants in its festivities. The Little Miss and Junior Miss Indy Juneteenth Pageant 2024 invited children from elementary through high school to compete.

The pageant focuses on anti-bullying, building self-esteem, and celebrating the beauty and freedom of young Black girls. Winners will be determined based on their fundraising and community service efforts. Older participants will have the chance to compete nationally for the title of National Miss Juneteenth later this year.

Founded in 2016, Indy Juneteenth Inc. is dedicated to improving the quality of life for the Black community in Indiana through events and programs celebrating freedom and economic growth. The organization’s mission is to create avenues for celebration and education about Juneteenth and other underserved Black American traditions.

The Indy Juneteenth Parade is scheduled for June 12-19. The festivities will culminate in one of the nation’s largest Juneteenth festivals on June 15 at Military Park. This year marks the seventh annual celebration, promising vibrant cultural displays, performances, and community activities.

If you would like to attend the 4th Annual Miss Indy Juneteenth Scholarship pageant, click here. The event will begin at 5 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale for $20.

About Indy Juneteenth Inc.

Indy Juneteenth’s guiding principle is clear: “Our strength lies not only in the words we stand by but most importantly in the actions of our initiatives.” The Little Miss Indy Juneteenth Pageant exemplifies this commitment, aiming to inspire the next generation to contribute positively to their community.