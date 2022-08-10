Crime Watch 8

Man dies after shooting at Marathon station at 79th, Michigan Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a gas station and convenience store on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Marathon gas station on the northeast corner of West 79th Street and North Michigan Road. The intersection is a commercial area that also has a bank, a coin laundry, and a couple of small outdoor malls.

Officers arrived to find the man outside the entrance to the gas station, and they gave him first aid. Pike Township Fire Department medics took the man to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis in critical condition. He died a short time later, IMPD says.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the man’s identity and cause of death.

IMPD said in a news release, “Preliminary information leads detectives to believe this was not a random act and no other individuals in the area were in any immediate danger. Detectives have been able to speak with witnesses and are working to identify any video evidence that is available.”

No other information was immediately provided on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Stephanie Herr at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Stephanie.Herr2@indy.gov.

IMPD initially reported the person was not awake or breathing. IMPD later clarified that the person was still alive and taken to a hospital in critical condition.