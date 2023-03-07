Person dies, another hurt in shooting in neighborhood on northeast side

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called shortly after 5:15 p.m. March 6, 2023, to reports of a person shot at Aspen Way and Montery Road. (WISH Photo/David Smith)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died and another was injured after a shooting Monday afternoon on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis police say.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called shortly after 5:15 p.m. Monday to reports of a person shot at Aspen Way and Montery Road. That’s in a residential area off East 42nd Street east of North Franklin Road.

An IMPD public information officer initially reported one person was awake and breathing, and another was in critical condition after the shooting. Later, an IMPD investigator at the crime scene reported one of the two had died.

At the scene, a crashed motorcycle was visible, but it wasn’t immediately known if the vehicle was associated with the shooting.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting, whether the area is safe, or if a suspect has been arrested or remains at large.

An IMPD public information officer shortly after 7 p.m. Monday confirmed the death, and wrote, due to the time delay, additional details won’t be provided until more information is received.