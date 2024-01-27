Man found fatally shot at housing subdivision on southeast side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were sent to a report of a person shot just before 7:50 p.m. Jan. 26, 2024, to the 3300 block of Spring Wind Lane. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot dead Friday night in a vehicle at a housing subdivision on the southeast side of Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were sent to a report of a person shot just before 7:50 p.m. Friday to the 3300 block of Spring Wind Lane. That’s in the Alder Grove subdivision located off Franklin Road south of Troy Avenue, and southeast of the I-465 and I-74 interchange.

Officers arrived to find a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked on the street.

No additional information was immediately available on what led to the shooting, whether a suspect was being sought, or whether the area was safe. News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene, where more information was expected to be shared Friday night.

People with information about the shooting were asked to call IMPD Detective Lottie Patrick at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at lottie.patrick@indy.gov.