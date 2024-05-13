Person found shot dead at apartments off Westlane Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person on Monday night was found dead with at least one gunshot wound at apartments off Westlane Road east of Township Line Road, Indianapolis police say.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent just before 7 p.m. Monday to the 2200 block of Biscay Square. That’s in the Estates at Crystal Bay apartments on the city’s north side.

Westlane Road in that area is also known as 71st Street.

No additional information was immediately available from police.