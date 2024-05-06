Person found shot outside southeast side home; police suspect self-defense

Illuminated blue police lights atop a police patrol car. A person was found shot in the driveway of a home on Indianapolis' southeast side, and police say the shooting might have been out of self-defense. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police found a person shot and injured outside a home on the city’s southeast side, and they say the shooting might have been out of self-defense.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to a home in the 3500 block of Orange Street around 4 a.m. Monday. That’s in a neighborhood off Prospect Street, near South Sherman Drive.

When first responders arrived, they said they found the person in the home’s driveway suffering a gunshot wound. They were last said to be in stable condition.

IMPD told News 8 at the scene that one person was detained for their connection to the incident, and investigators believe the shooting may have been in self-defense.

Police were working to gather more information on what led up to the shooting.