IMPD: Man fatally shot outside of north side home; suspect detained

Police cars on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 600 block of East 38th Street on May 4, 2024. (Photo aired on WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed early Saturday morning after being shot outside of a home on the city’s north side, and police say they have a suspect detained.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to a residence in the 600 block of East 38th Street around 12:35 a.m. on a report that someone had been shot. That house is near the intersection of 38th Street and College Avenue.

When police arrived, they found the man lying outside the home with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say they believed the shooting was an isolated incident. They didn’t give any details about the suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Det. Katie Gourley at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email her at Katie.Gourley@indy.gov.