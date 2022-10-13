Crime Watch 8

Pizzeria on northeast side hit by vandals, robbers

The Missing Brick restaurant on the northeast side reported Oct. 12, 2022, on social media that it's been vandalized and robbed. (Photo Provided/The Missing Brick via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A restaurant on the northeast side reported Wednesday on social media that it’s been vandalized and robbed.

The Missing Brick, just off Binford Boulevard at 6404 Rucker Road, is known for pizza, beer and wine offerings. The restaurant was featured Thursday on “Live.Style.Life” in celebration of National Pizza Month.

The pizzeria’s cash register was damaged.

The post said, “To other Business Owners, please take this as a reminder ‘Tis The Season for Chargebacks, Theft ETC.”

The restaurant will reopen at 5 p.m. Thursday but will only accept credit cards until the cash register is repaired.