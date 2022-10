Life.Style.Live!

Celebrating National Pizza Month with The Missing Brick

The Missing Brick is one of Indianapolis’s premier pizza restaurants, and they’re helping us celebrate National Pizza Month (October)!

This month they’re also running a special on their “OG Pizza” for $15.

Que Wimberly, owner of the Missing Brick and Master Pizzalo, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with her son Keith Bigbee to prepare some of their signature pies.

They prepared their “OG Pizza” and “The Trap Pizza.”

