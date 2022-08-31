Crime Watch 8

Police find bodies of man, woman in Fishers home

by: Gregg Montgomery
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A man and a woman were found dead Thursday morning in a home on Forsythia Lane, Fishers Police Department said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the names of the deceased, the release says.

Police were sent to a call of a person threatening to commit suicide at the home. The release says Forsythia Lane is in the Cumberland Place neighborhood northeast of 141st Street and Cumberland Road. The release from Police Chief Ed Gebhart does not say when the call happened Thursday morning.

Investigators do not believe a threat to the community exists. Police were not at the scene as of 4:20 p.m. Thursday. The release did not indicate a suicide had happened, or if the deaths involved foul play.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective/Sgt. Robbie Ruble at 317-595-3319.

Mental health resources

