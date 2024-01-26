Police nab juvenile, seek another after shooting damages property

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A boy was in a detention facility and another juvenile was being sought after shots struck several cars and a business on Thursday, the Marion Police Department said Friday.

Sometime on Thursday, Grant County dispatchers received a call of shots fired around the split intersection of Western and Nelson streets. Marion Police Capt. Tim Pauley was in the area and heard the shots fired.

The area is a few blocks northeast of the intersection of state roads 9 and 15, and State Road 18. A specific time for the shooting was not included in a news release police shared Friday on Facebook by Deputy Chief Mark Stefanatos.

Pauley found a boy at First and F streets. Someone in a maroon car was shooting at him, the boy told the police captain.

Officers found casings at the intersection of Western and Nelson streets. Nearby, police found bullets had hit two vehicles and a business.

A Grant County deputy found a maroon car at the intersection of Fourth and D streets. “Officer Max Fischer observed a male running from that area after the Deputy stated that a male exited the vehicle and walked them off. Officer Fischer took chase of the suspect who failed to stop when Fischer gave him orders to,” the release said.

Fischer deployed a Taser and then apprehended the male, who was later determined to be a juvenile. The boy was carrying a Glock 9mm handgun. He was taken to a medical facility, a standard practice after police deploy a Taser.

A search warrant allowed police to search the car, and officers found a 40 S&W handgun.

“Detectives will be seeking an arrest warrant for another juvenile in the case. The driver was released pending the investigation,” the release said. “The juvenile apprehended by Police was transported to a juvenile detention facility in Muncie.”

The release did not specify what charge, if any, the detained boy faced.

The juveniles were not identified in the release. No description was given of the juvenile being sought.

Anyone with information was asked to call Marion police investigators at 765-668-4417, or the Grant County Central Dispatch at 765-662-9981. People with information can also send a message to the police department through its Facebook page or call Grant County Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477. Tips leading to an arrest could pay up to $2,500.